Customers began turning up for their regular orders this morning, saying they had ‘not seen it coming’.

‘Staff were outside in tears’

Ian Calvert told Blackpool Gazette: “All the staff were outside in tears. I was really gutted for them, and it’s a sad loss. It’s been there a long time.”

Taylors Of Cleveleys has closed after 76 years of trading.

Fuel costs and ill-health to blame

A large notice has been hand-written and placed in the window of the Anchorsholme Lane East shop.

It reads: “After 76 years of trading, during which we have always striven to serve the local community, our family business must close. The effects of ever rising fuel and commodity costs plus ill health have forced our hand. It has been a privilege to serve you but sadly all good things must come to an end. Many thanks for your support."

Anyone with an existing order will also be contacted ‘in due course’.

Business under strain

A post on their Facebook page has attracted support from customers, former employees and even rival businesses.

Laines Bakery empathised with the ‘strain that our kind of businesses have been under lately’. They added: “You’ll be missed by many - that’s for sure. From one family of bakers to another, best wishes for the future, and for your health.”

End of an era

Loyal customers said it’s ‘the end of an era’, and shared memories from over the years.

Andrea Davies, a customer since the 1960s, said: “I will always remember also the lovely cakes you use to donate for my Mcmillian coffee mornings. Thank you again for that. Sorry to hear this. Its the end of a era! I wish all the staff all the best going forward for the future.”

‘Birthday cakes were the delight of my childhood’

Claire Cartwright said: “our birthday cakes were the delight of my childhood (to the point that all I asked for a Big Birthday was one of your celebration cakes!). We’ve loved supporting you through the years and we’re sorry to see you go. My goodness, you’ll be missed!”