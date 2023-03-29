News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
5 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
5 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
5 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Business partners want to fill take-away gap on Blackpool estate

A bid to open a hot food take-away on Blackpool’s Grange Park estate has been foiled after it emerged a potential site for the eaterie is needed by Blackpool Council.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:31 BST

Business partners Chris O’Neill and Scott Brade say currently there are no chippies or take-aways open in the evening on the estate – and want to step in to meet demand.

Read More
High tech council homes springing up on Blackpool's Grange Park as part of £20m ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair, who both have catering experience, had hoped to convert the former SureStart building at the corner of Furness Avenue and Gateside Drive which is owned by the council.

Business partners Chris O'Neill and Scott Brade want to turn the property on the junction of Furness Avenue and Gateside Drive into an community hub
Business partners Chris O'Neill and Scott Brade want to turn the property on the junction of Furness Avenue and Gateside Drive into an community hub
Business partners Chris O'Neill and Scott Brade want to turn the property on the junction of Furness Avenue and Gateside Drive into an community hub
Most Popular

But town hall chiefs say the property is set to be used by its staff in Children’s Services, leaving Chris and Scott still searching for premises for their venture.

Chris, 55, of Convent Crescent, Grange Park, said: “I’ve lived on Grange Park all my life and my parents owned Chris’s Plaice on Easington Crescent.

Hide Ad

“We used to have two chippies, a Chinese take-away and bakeries on the estate, but now if you want to order any food in the evening there is nowhere to get it from locally.

Hide Ad

“Scott and I both have experience in catering, and we have put together a business plan for a community hub providing meals and take-aways, and we would hold charity events there too.

The property on the junction of Furness Avenue and Gateside Drive
The property on the junction of Furness Avenue and Gateside Drive
The property on the junction of Furness Avenue and Gateside Drive

“The former Sure Start building has been empty for a long time and would have made an ideal location for the hub. We already have the catering equipment we need and were willing to invest in the building.”

Hide Ad

Chris and Scott contacted the council through their local councillors with their proposals, but it has now emerged the property has been earmarked for use.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Last year we were contacted by Mr O’Neill who inquired about commercially leasing this building. At the time we advised him that we had plans for it to come back into use so wouldn’t be able to consider leasing it to him.

Hide Ad

“We have recently demolished our South King Street offices in the town centre. As a result this property on Grange Park is now being used by Children’s Services, in the coming months staff will be based there.”

The property on the junction of Furness Avenue and Gateside Drive
The property on the junction of Furness Avenue and Gateside Drive
The property on the junction of Furness Avenue and Gateside Drive
Hide Ad

Chris says he and Scott will continue to look for another suitable property on the estate.

BlackpoolBlackpool Council