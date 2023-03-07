High tech council homes springing up on Blackpool's Grange Park as part of £20m investment

Work began in May 2022 on building 131 council houses on two sites at Dinmore Avenue and Chepstow Road, where solar panels are being fitted to all homes, and 30 properties will have air source heat pumps.

The first tenants are due to move in this June when the first 17 properties will be finished.

The whole project is due to be completed by summer 2024 with homes released in three phases to their new residents.

Update on the new Grange Park housing development off Bathurst Avenue

Blackpool Council’s deputy leader Coun Ivan Taylor and Grange Park ward councillor Gillian Campbell were given a tour of the construction site to see progress for themselves.

Coun Taylor said: “When you go into these houses you see they are modern, they recognise the needs of climate change and they have wonderful facilities within them.

“It’s great to see a local authority like Blackpool can offer this type of quality to our people.

“It’s a way of getting people into good housing, that are not well off but are good tenants.”

Sarah Speakman from Blackpool Housing Company with councillors Ivan Taylor and Gillian Campbell.

Coun Campbell said the need for good standard homes was often raised with her by residents.

She said: “It feels like we have been talking about this for years and to finally see it coming out of the ground is exciting not only for the residents but for me as a ward councillor.

“I have a lot of people who come to my ward surgeries who might be living in overcrowded conditions and they need bigger properties.

“So that’s why we are looking at four, five and even six-bedroomed properties on the two sites.

“I think this is going to have a significant impact, especially with all the solar panels and the stuff we have seen today that will help keep costs down and also ensure we don’t have any damp or mould problems.”

Grants from the European Regional Development Fund have paid for air source heat pumps to be fitted to 30 of the new homes, while all the properties will benefit from innovation such as mechanical heat ventilation systems and solar panels.

Sarah Speakman, head of strategic developments at Blackpool Housing Company, said: “We have gone above and beyond the building regulations required as part of the council’s commitment to tackling climate change.

“The properties are not net zero, but they are low carbon and this will benefit the tenants when it comes to keeping their energy costs down.”

Solar panels have been fitted to all the new houses

Blackpool-based construction company Tyson’s has employed up to eight apprentices on the scheme, and up to 75 per cent of the supply chain is from within Blackpool in order to keep money in the town.

Jeremy Whittle, managing director of Tyson’s, said: “It’s great to be working in our home town and able to employ local sub-contractors as well as being able to give young people the opportunity of an apprenticeship.

“The development has also been used to advance technology which will help tackle fuel poverty, and means these homes are future-proofed as well.”

All 78 houses at the Dinmore Avenue site are at an advanced stage of construction and include two and three storey houses, bungalows and sheltered housing, with some bungalows specially adapted for disabled tenants.

The former Grange Park Primary School previously stood on the land before being demolished in 2014 when it was replaced by Boundary Primary School.

A further 53 two and three storey houses on land accessed from Chepstow Road and Gateside Drive are being built, along with an area of public open space.

Officials were given a tour of the new development

That land was previously occupied by Christ the King Church and the Chepstow Road shops which were bulldozed in 2018.

The new homes will be managed by the council’s arms length company Blackpool Coastal Housing which already looks after the Grange Park estate.

Grange Park comprises around 1,800 homes, with a a population of more than 6,000 people making it one of the largest council estates in Lancashire.

The latest investment follows the recent completion of 75 new council houses at Troutbeck Crescent on the Mereside estate.

