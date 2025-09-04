A well-known care home in Poulton has been bought put by new owners.

Redwoods Dowling Kerr has announcd the sale of Breck Lodge Care Home, a well-regarded residential care home in Breck Road.

Breck Lodge is a facility registered for a maximum of 15 service users, each accommodated in single en-suite rooms.

The home provides a range of care services including older person care, dementia support, palliative and end-of-life care, and day care.

The Care Quality Commission has rated the home as ‘Good’.

This sale forms part of a series of acquistions by CPM Care Ltd. Others Fairhaven Care Home in Fleetwood and Haddon Court Rest Home in Blackpool, all within two months.

Asif Musa, Healthcare Deputy Sales Manager at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, said: “Breck Lodge Care Home attracted strong interest due to its excellent reputation, committed staff, and high-quality facilities. It has been a pleasure to oversee a smooth and confidential sale, and I wish the new owners every success as they begin this next chapter.”

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is part of the Altius Group. Headquartered in Preston, the Altius Group is a top 10 M&A business sales advisor nationally, as rated by Experian.