A bar in Blackpool that is popular for its pub grub says “all problems have been rectified” after receiving a two-star food hygiene rating.

Bloomfield Brewhouse in Ansdell Road was told “improvement was necessary” following an inspection by Blackpool Council on September 15.

The report showed that improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Inspectors found the cleanliness and condition of the facilities were “generally satisfactory.”

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

It was also deemed management of food safety was also “generally satisfactory.”

Food hygiene inspectors subsequently issued the pub with a two-star hygiene rating.

After being approached by the Gazette, a spokeswoman for Bloomfield Brewhouse said: “All issues have been rectified as the inspection was two days after I had taken over.

“I’m due another visit this week and I’m sure it will be back to five stars again.”

