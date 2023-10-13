News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

New food hygiene ratings given to 7 restaurants, takeaways and clubs in and around Blackpool

7 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:14 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

.

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on September 13.

2. Greedy pig, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool

Rated 3 on September 13. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on September 5.

3. The Shovels Inn, Green Meadow Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde

Rated 4 on September 5. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on September 14.

4. The Dunes Hotel, Lytham Road, Blackpool

Rated 4 on September 14. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on September 14.

5. Antonio's, Poulton Street, Kirkham

Rated 4 on September 14. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on September 29.

6. The Casino Building, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool

Rated 5 on September 29. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page