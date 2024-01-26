Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Putt Above has opened inside the former Laserquest building on Blackpool Promenade.

It offers visitors a new and unique mini golf experience, where all games are played on the same 'hole' with technology adapting the experience for players.

What games are available at Putt Above?

Visuals for each game are projected onto the lanes, with players going head-to-head in a variety of arcade-style mini games, including Hook a Duck, Hot Potato and a good old-fashioned Shoot Out.

There is also a trivia game, where the player must get the ball in the hole marking the correct answer.

Digital food ordering and lane service

With 'lane service' and digital scoring there's no need to carry around a pencil, drinks or a manual scorecard - and refreshments and snacks, including nachos, 'puttcorn' and cocktails can be ordered straight to the lane, allowing players to enjoy the fun at hand.

READ MORE: Inside Blackpool's new circus-themed venue Walterz. Luke Beddall, project manager at Putt Above, said: "Mini golf has proven to be incredibly popular in the last few years, but we wanted to bring something brand new to the experience – with an added 1920’s themed twist. "

How much does it cost to play high tech mini golf?

Each lane can accommodate groups of up to eight people and all ages are welcome. Prices vary from £10 per person for Monday to Thursday, and £12 per person for Friday to Sunday.

People are also welcome to pop in for drinks, proper coffee and/or a bite to eat without playing mini golf.

Are children allowed in Putt Above?