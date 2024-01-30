Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading Blackpool hotel is hoping to create its own charging hub for electric vehicles within its grounds.

The Village Hotel on East Park Drive has applied to the council for planning permission to create 12 electric vehicle (EV) charging parking bays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Village Hotel (Google)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme would be carried out by infrastructure company Ionity, which is a joint venture of the car manufacturers BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Mercedes Benz AG and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche.

It is building and operating a growing network of high-power charging stations across Europe, with all charging stations open to electric vehicles of any brand.

Ionity has linked up with Village Hotels to deliver electric vehicle charging at all its 33 locations in the UK.

The scheme at the Village Hotel in Blackpool would see the installation of 12 EV charging bays, covered by a canopy housing solar panels which would support powering of the charging points to form an electric hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would result in the loss of 19 existing parking spaces and require the removal of a kerb and two trees, but there would be no changes to the traffic flow around the car park.

Read More Bid for cash to ramp up EV infrastructure in Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council’s Electric Vehicle Strategy, adopted in February 2023, has set a target of providing 210 additional sockets across the town by 2028, which includes working with private operators.

A bid for £1.7m of government funding towards providing more EV charging points was due to be submitted in November last year by the council.