Fears a lack of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers could deter visitors to Blackpool as more people move over to the new technology have been dismissed by council chiefs.

The council has a target of installing 210 additional EV chargers by 2018, but concerns were raised this would not be enough.

Coun Jason Roberts told a meeting of the Audit Committee: “With us being a visitor destination, as we move towards electric will we see a drop in visitors if they can’t charge their cars?”

But Alan Cavill, director of communications and regeneration, said most visitors came from a catchment area which means they can make the round trip to Blackpool on a single charge.

A recently installed electric vehicle charging point at Grange Park

He said: “People tend to charge their vehicles at home and most have a range of 250 miles.

“Our average visitor travels an hour to an hour-and-a-half to reach Blackpool so they can make a round trip on that charge.”

The meeting heard while the council is investing in infrastructure to support the move towards electric vehicles, it was up to the private sector to lead the way.

Mr Cavill added: “It’s for the private sector as we do not want to carry the risk.

“I think in the future electric cars will have a longer range and there will be chargers at motorway service stations which can charge very quickly, down to minutes.”

A report to the committee says Blackpool has received £360,000 of funding spread over three years from the government’s LEVI (Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) fund to provide staff for its EV strategy.

A bid for capital funding is due to be submitted by the end of November, with £1.7m pre-allocated and which is expected to leverage in additional private sector investment.

Investment is expected to be in residential charging site, or hubs, on existing council car parks accessible 24 hours with additional provision foradequate lighting and security measures such as CCTV.

Recently the council has installed new chargers including a rapid charger at New Larkhill Street car park on Talbot Road, two chargers each at Bispham Village, The Grange at Grange Park, and South King Street Car Park.