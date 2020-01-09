Blackpool superclub Home & HQ confirms shock closure

Have your say

One of Blackpool's best known nightspots has confirmed that it will close its doors with immediate effect.



Home and HQ in Talbot Square, previously home to Rumours nightclub, shut its doors permanently on Wedneday (January 8).

The club's owners, Mike and Sandra Nordwind, said the club had ceased to be profitable and "is no longer a viable business".

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the immediate closure of Home & HQ in Blackpool", said the club's management.

"The club has been a huge part of the night time economy for over three years, entertaining hundreds of thousands of people along the way.

"But, unfortunately, the club in its current form is no longer a viable business.

Owner Mark Nordwind outside the venue in Talbot Square following the 1.5 million pound refurbishment of Home & HQ in 2016. Pic: Rob Lock

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff for their hard work and of course thank all the customers that partied with us."

Home & HQ opened in 2016 following a £1.5 million refurbishment by local entrepreneurs Mike and Sandra Nordwind.

But the Norwinds, who previously owned the Syndicate superclub in Church Street, also revealed plans to open a new superclub.

"We will be looking at the venue in the coming months and working on plans to hopefully bring Blackpool a three roomed superclub in the future", said Mr Norwind.

The club has hosted the popular Sanctuary events, but these will now take place at Flamingo in Queen Street.

A spokesman for Sanctuary said: "Due to the immediate closure of Home & HQ, we are now moving to Flamingo.

"After our amazing NYE event, we feel this is the right move at the right time."