Losses fall at Blackpool Pleasure Beach as poor weather reduces visitor numbers

Poor spells of weather in 2018, the stuttering economy and Brexit uncertainty have been blamed for a fall in visitor numbers to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The company saw attendances down 5.8 per cent in the 12 months to March 2019 but in spite of that, managed to reduces its losses.

Hopes are high that the Icon at Blackpool Pleasure Beach will boost visitor numbers in its first full season in 2020

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Holdings Ltd reported a loss of £1.2m compared to £1.6m the previous year.

It was helped by an increase in revenues as turnover rose from £32.6m to £34.9m – up 7 per cent.

The year saw the opening of the new Icon rollercoaster ride, and work on the Boulevard Hotel to complement the Big Blue hotel at the site.

The company statement said : “Attendance shortfall is attributable to a number of factors including the economy, the continuing confusion with regards to Brexit, terrorism and poor weather in the key trading periods.”

Looking ahead, the company said the post-Brexit economy was “uncertain” and people’s disposable income remained “at risk”.

A spokesman said: “The results for the year ending March 2019 show that Blackpool Pleasure Beach made an improvement on the previous year. Turnover for the group also improved in this period.

“During this period, Blackpool Pleasure Beach launched its new rollercoaster, Icon, the UK’s first double launch coaster which represented the park’s biggest ever investment of £16.25M.

“Blackpool Pleasure Beach is currently looking forward to a strong 2020 season with the park opening for its half price WOW Weekends on Saturday, February 15.”