When will the Stanley Park cafe re-open?

The popular cafe was open for four days between Christmas and New Year, but then shut it’s doors again on Dec 31, 2022.

All doors and windows have been boarded up during this period, but it will re-open on Jan 27, 2023.

It will be back to serving afternoon teas, as well as meals, light bites, salads and alcoholic drinks.

Why is Stanley Park cafe closed?

The cafe is closed for general maintenance, which is carried out every year. It means the licenced venue can remain in top condition and keep a clean and welcoming atmosphere for the rest of the year.

Can I get a takeaway drink from the Stanley Park cafe?

The takeaway hub which usually serves hot drinks and ice-creams is closed along with the cafe. It will reopen at the same time, on Jan 27.

The outdoor seating is also not available.

Where else can I get food and drink in Stanley Park?

The visitor centre is open on Tuesday from 10am – 2pm for craft club, and on Wednesday from 10am – 1pm for dog club, and the public are welcome to pop in for a brew.

A spokesperson for Friends Of Stanley Park, said: “You’re welcome to bring your own crafts and join in or you can just come for a brew and a chat and see what it’s all about.”

