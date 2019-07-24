Blackpool sex club loses licence after aerosol can incident led to burns

A Blackpool sex club has been stripped of its licence following an incident in which a customer was burned during a performance involving an aerosol can and a cigarette lighter.

Blackpool Council's public protection sub-committee refused to renew the sexual entertainment venue licence for Eden One on Queen Street.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors due to the sensitive nature of the evidence, had previously been deferred after a complaint was made about the injury.

A customer at the lap dancing club complained he had received second degree burns to his torso during a visit to the premises in June.

Councillors viewed CCTV of the incident during their meeting at the town hall, together with stills from the CCTV, which showed other breaches of licence conditions.

A document setting out the committee's decision said this was "the result of a dancer using what appeared to be an aerosol lit by a cigarette lighter on him. "

Applicant John Sayers accepted there had been a lack of appropriate management in place when the incident occured, but told the committee he wanted to work with them to ensure it did not happen again.

But the decision notice adds: "The sub-committee was concerned about the lack of management oversight and the breach of existing conditions and were not satisfied that the proposed conditions would result in greater compliance in the future.

"Accordingly, the sub-committee refused the application for renewal of the licence."

Last December, concerns were raised about Eden One after trading standards officers received a number of complaints about over-charging.

The venue had its licence renewed for six months, instead of the usual 12 months, and additional conditions were added. These included that management tighten up procedures around electronic card payments, especially any payment over £100.

Mr Sayers had applied to extend the licence by another six months.

He has the right to appeal against this decision and the premises may continue to trade pending the outcome of any appeal.