Blackpool sex clubs to come under scrutiny

Licensing chiefs in Blackpool look set to order a review of the rules around sex clubs which operate in the town.

Among the sex establishment policies which could be updated are conditions around how payments are made for services.

It comes after a resort lap dancing club was hauled before a council panel last year following a number of complaints from customers.

A report to the council's licensing committee, which is due to meet on Monday, says: "This policy was last reviewed in 2016.

"Whilst the policy only covers a small number of establishments, the standard conditions for lap dancing premises would benefit from review to ensure that the conditions adequately cover emerging issues such as the taking of payment by card."

Last year lap dancing club Eden One on Queen Street had its licence reviewed after complaints were made to trading standards officers about the way payments were being taken.

The venue was allowed to stay open but additional conditions were added to its licence.

These included detailed records to be taken of all card payments, that customers were offered chance to sign their payment record and dancers were stopped from using their own payment methods.

Card terminals must be at a fixed point covered by CCTV, and management must oversee transactions over £100 and price lists must be prominently displayed.

Bar staff and dancers also had to be given training in "appropriate sales techniques" which must take into account "drunkenness/capacity of customers".

The licensing committee is also being asked to consider reviewing policies around hackney carriage and private hire vehicles, and scrap metal dealers, which also have not been reviewed since 2016.