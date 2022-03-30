Geoff, a former general manger of Coca Cola in the UK, helped many hundreds of people to get on the path to launching their own business, though his work at the council’s Get Started programme.

An inspirational speaker, he encouraged, advised and supported people to crystalise their ideas, draw up business plans, get access to funding and launch their own ventures in the town.

Geoff retired last August from his business advisor role. In recent years he had battled back to health after dealing with cancer.

Pictured at a Young Enterprise Challenge event at The Oracle, St Annes Road is Geoff Reeves, Blackpool Council Business Adviser.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 6, at 11.45am at Carleton Crematorium. It will be followed by a wake at Thornton Lodge. Geoff’s family said they would welcome those who would like to say their goodbyes. They ask for family flowers only, but any personal donations can be made to Cancer Research or Age UK in Geoff’s memory.

He was described by former Blackpool South Labour MP Gordon Marsden as a “very warm, positive and life-enriching person, a great servant to Blackpool who deserves to be remembered fondly.”

Geoff, originally from Grange Park, was well known for his bright shirts and socks. A keen diver, he set up his own scuba instruction businesses H2OSport and Marine, after working for Coca Cola.

After eight years he was looking for a new challenge and saw an advert in The Gazette, from The Prince’s Trust looking for someone to help young people start businesses. Despite only going along for a

Geoff Reeves of Get Started pictured at his retirement in August 2021