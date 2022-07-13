Retail point of sale manufacturing specialist Displaysense said the research into the the best places to start a business in the UK showed that the resort had many advantages over other towns and cities.

It said firstly, Blackpool came second in the country for having one of the highest profit potentials.

Based on its data for footfall and Gross Disposable Household Income (GDHI) per head, Blackpool had a footfall of 166.9708 and a GDHI of £16,276.00.

Blackpool has high potential when it comes to starting a new business, a retail manufacturer says

Only Plymouth had better potential in the study with footfall of 197.7409 and a GDHI of £17,343.00.

And secondly, Blackpool came top of the list of places that had the lowest retail rent prices.

Its average price per 1,000sqm was £5,159.11, beating second-placed Stoke which had a cost of £8,522.64.

Display Sense has also researched which business sectors perform the best. In 2019, all retailers in the UK made £393.739 billion in sales. In first place was the textile, footwear and leather sector which made £50,088 in sales. In second place was the clothing sector which made £44,172 in sales.

A spokesman said: “If you’re looking to start a business in the UK, location should be at the very top of your priority list. Setting up in a town with slow or inconsistent trade can be a death sentence for a small business that is in its early days, especially if funds are tight.