Teams from The Hotel Sheraton, The Cliffs and The Elgin Hotel, on The Queen’s Promenade, donned fancy dress while pushing their fully laden housekeeping trolleys 7km along the seafront.
It marks a rerun for The Hotel Sheraton team, headed up by the hotel’s head housekeeper Jeanette Lovatt, who this year led the charge dressed as 1970s Wonder Woman.
She said: “We had a fabulous time. The general public and tourists stopped for photographs with children and donated generously. This is the second year of the event and it was lovely to have the support of the Cliffs Hotel and The Elgin who also put in a great amount of effort.”
The proceeds will be divided between Blackpool children’s charity Boathouse Youth and Warwickshire-based cancer support charity Molly Ollys.
The Boat House Youth is a charity which helps the young people of Blackpool to experience residential outdoor activities, a range of weekly sessions and school holiday provision for children in two of the most deprived areas of the town.
Every year it works with around 1,000 disadvantaged children and young people from across the Blackpool area, many of whom face deprivation and isolation. Open six nights a week, it offers a safe place for kids of all ages to spend their evening by providing a host of activities.
Molly Olly’s Wishes was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.
It works to support children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing as well as grant wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.
Mascot of the charity is a therapeutic toy lion called Olly The Brave. seen here
Liz Brown, managing director of The Sheraton, said: “Passers-by had no chance of avoiding Jeanette as she stopped them in the street, saying ‘Stop in the name of Wonder Woman‘ while brandishing her sword.
"If they refused she threatened to tie them up with her ‘Lasso of Truth’. She even chased one of Blackpool’s horse and carriages down the prom and the passengers generously donated so she would let them go! It’s not surprising she collected the most cash in her bucket.”
Liz Brown, Managing Director of The Sheraton, said: “Thanks to our local businesses who have also donated generously. We hope next year’s event will be even bigger and better than this year with more hotels participating, with the objective to raise even more money for children’s charities.”
Donations can still be made via: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HousekeepersTrolleyDash22
