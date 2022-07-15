3. Hotel trolley dash for charity

Liz Brown, managing director of The Sheraton, said: “Passers-by had no chance of avoiding Jeanette as she stopped them in the street, saying ‘Stop in the name of Wonder Woman‘ while brandishing her sword. "If they refused she threatened to tie them up with her ‘Lasso of Truth’. She even chased one of Blackpool’s horse and carriages down the prom and the passengers generously donated so she would let them go! It’s not surprising she collected the most cash in her bucket.”

Photo: Daniel Martino