Boathouse Youth, the charity behind the project, says that although there is already some good provision in the town for youth-orientated activities, more is still needed.

There have been a number of anti-social behaviour issues in the town for a number of years, which some believe may be alleviated by additional youth amenities.

An application has been lodged with Wyre planners to construct a new two-storey, purpose-built facility on land at the rear of St Nicholas Church on Broadway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is an amended version of an application which was refused by Wyre planners two years ago on the grounds that the building’s mass and scale would be detrimental to the appearance of the street and would also cause loss of light to nearby neighbours.

However, there was controversy over the fact that the decision was made by delegated powers instead of the application being flagged up for discussion at Wyre’s planning committee.

Read more:

New youth centre could open in Fleetwoodhttps://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/education/new-youth-centre-could-open-fleetwood-1884307

in this application, the building’s position has been rotated and the eves reduced in height to counter the main reasons for rejection last time.

There have been three objections and three letters in support.

The plans have been lodged by applicants Prospect Developments (NW), but the youth centre would be operated by Boathouse Youth and would offer a range of activities such as badminton, five-a-side football, arts and crafts, pool table, table football, table tennis and karaoke.

Laurance Hancock, chief executive officer of The Boathouse Youth, which already runs centres in Blackpool’s Grange Park and South Shore, said: "Fleetwood does have some good youth provision but it needs more.

"Our position on Fleetwood has not changed – as a charity we are looking to provide a fully-funded opportunity for young people to access the kind of amenities which otherwise may not be available to them.”

He said the project would cost half a million pounds, with funding available to build it and provide the services.