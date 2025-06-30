Blackpool pier death update after man killed in fall from North Pier

Blackpool’s North Pier remains open after a man fell to his death on Friday.

No further information has been released since the fatal fall at around 7.15pm.

North Pier reopened on Saturday and continues to trade as normal, with owners Blackpool Pier Company yet to comment on the tragedy.

An investigation into the death is being led by Lancashire Police and Blackpool Council said they have not been involved up to this stage.

A Council spokesperson said: “We aware of the tragic incident on Friday night. At this stage the police are leading the investigation and our involvement has not been required.”

What happened?

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after falling onto the beach below, but Lancashire Police have not said whether the death is being treated as an accident, a mental health incident, or whether foul play is suspected.

The force said efforts were made over the weekend to identify the man and inform his next of kin.

Lancashire Police have been approached for an update today.

Speaking on Saturday, a police spokesperson said: “At around 7.15pm Friday evening (June 27) we were called by our colleagues at NWAS to reports that a man had fallen from the North Pier in Blackpool.

“Officers attended, and very sadly despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and we’d ask anyone with information that could assist us to contact 101 quoting log 1230 of June 27.”

Police at the scene near North Pier on Blackpool Promenade on Saturday afternoon (June 21) | The Blackpool Lads

Second death in a week

It’s the second death near North Pier in just seven days. The previous Saturday (June 21), a man in his 40s was found dead inside the public toilets on the Promenade, close to the Wedding Chapel.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, said police.