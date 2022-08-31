Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compiled by warehouse management software OrderWise, the data compared vacant commercial property rental data with the number of registered businesses in each location to establish which towns and cities were feeling the pinch.

To find out which areas of the UK are struggling for warehouse space, Orderwise used data from Rightmove’s ‘commercial property to rent’ section and cross-referenced it against the number of businesses in each area.

It said that with 2,141,85sq ft available for the 3,900 registered businesses in the area, Blackpool was one of the least affected areas in the UK by the warehouse space shortage followed by Sheffield.

Blackpool is the best off town or city in the UK for available warehousing space, according to a new survey

Sales Director at Orderwise Jon Roberts said: “While much of the industry attempts to return to something resembling normal, industrial businesses are continuing to deal with the hangover of COVID, Brexit and general supply chain issues that have been around for years. It’s encouraging to see that in areas like Blackpool there is space and opportunities for businesses to grow.

“I think it’s important however that businesses learn to work smarter with the space they have. This could be through automation or by investing in a warehouse management system that can help businesses to work smarter.