Former Blackpool cash and carry warehouse set for revamp after £1.3m deal

The Property Alliance Group has acquired the 32,166 sq ft industrial unit for £1.3m.

Located next to Blackpool Retail Park and to the south of the town centre, off Squires Gate Lane, the property comprises a ground floor warehouse with offices above.

The deal will see Alliance invest a further £250,000 into refurbishing the unit, resulting in upgrades to both the interior and exterior.

The former Bookers warehouse at Squires Gate, Blackpool, has been bought by the Property Alliance Group

A larger, open plan area will be created inside the building and a secure fence, gates and LED lighting installed outside.

Alliance will also carry out extensive improvements to the 1.1 acre yard.

Ian Hunter, director at Property Alliance Group, said: “This property was formerly occupied by Bookers and, following our investment, will be significantly improved with a warehouse suitable for a variety of uses.

“Forming part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone and around two miles from the M55, the unit is situated in a thriving area. We’re confident that its location coupled with the quality of our refurbishment will result in a swift letting.