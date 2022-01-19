Former Blackpool cash and carry warehouse set for revamp after £1.3m deal
The former Bookers cash and carry building at Squires Gate is set for a revamp after it was bought by a property investment company.
The Property Alliance Group has acquired the 32,166 sq ft industrial unit for £1.3m.
Located next to Blackpool Retail Park and to the south of the town centre, off Squires Gate Lane, the property comprises a ground floor warehouse with offices above.
The deal will see Alliance invest a further £250,000 into refurbishing the unit, resulting in upgrades to both the interior and exterior.
A larger, open plan area will be created inside the building and a secure fence, gates and LED lighting installed outside.
Alliance will also carry out extensive improvements to the 1.1 acre yard.
Ian Hunter, director at Property Alliance Group, said: “This property was formerly occupied by Bookers and, following our investment, will be significantly improved with a warehouse suitable for a variety of uses.
“Forming part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone and around two miles from the M55, the unit is situated in a thriving area. We’re confident that its location coupled with the quality of our refurbishment will result in a swift letting.
“This is our first acquisition in Blackpool and with the Enterprise Zone rapidly developing, we’re seeking opportunities for further investments in the year ahead.”