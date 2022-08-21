Blackpool headquartered firm named as one of Lancashire’s most profitable

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool headquartered Ameon is number one for turnover in this year’s Hot 100 List: the listing of the County’s most profitable SMEs, published by Lancashire Business View.

The building services engineering company, which last year celebrated its 25th anniversary, also joins the list as Lancashire’s 10th largest employer in the SME category and is the 20th most profitable of the list.

The company began life on Redmarsh Industrial estate in Thornton and moved to its current HQ, close to the M55 motorway, in 2009. Despite the banking crisis, Covid, and the more recent energy crisis, Ameon has achieved sustained growth over the period, at a time when several companies in its sector of the construction market have either had to trim operations or have gone to the wall.

Aemon's HQ at Whitehills near Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses said a key feature of Ameon’s performance has been the company’s evolution as a national operator, with the capabilities to work on the most prestigious commercial, residential and public developments across the North West and further afield.

Ameon managing director, Robin Lawson said: “It’s fantastic to hear that we top Lancashire’s leading 100 SMEs list and it’s something of which we are proud. However, despite our roots being in county, we are now more of a regional/national operator and have bases in Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.

"We’re very much an ever-present in Manchester, where we recently passed the milestone of completing our 15,000th residential apartment, as part of the city centre’s huge regeneration.

“We’ve come a long way as a business in 25 years and our position within the list of Lancashire’s top SME’s is testament to the contribution and drive of all our staff, many of whom have been with us from the early days.”