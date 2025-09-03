Blackpool furniture shop Feblands sells an array of unique products such as multi-coloured horses and eye-catching slogan lights.

Quirky Blackpool furniture wholesaler Feblands, which sells out-the-ordinary products like painted horses and illuminated slogans, has been trading for over 70 years.

Family business The Febland Group will soon close their clearance house, but their factory and quirky showroom will remain open.

We spoke to Mark Rawcliffe, Sales Executive at Febland Group Ltd, on how he thinks furniture trends are changing and the benefits of their exuberant style.

Family business The Febland Group has been trading for over 70 years. | National World

Mark Rawcliffe, Sales Executive at Febland Group Ltd, said: “There's no rules anymore. We're finding that customers are coming in and they're going, I want something different. I don't want grey, I don't want brown, I don't want oak, I want things different.

“We do these trade shows and everybody comes on and goes, oh, it's Feblands, it's always brash. But then you say, well, hang on a minute, what's your shop window like? And they go, well, it's this and that and I go, okay, well, imagine taking that one piece, putting that one crass piece, putting it in your window, everybody's going to stop, everybody's going to come past your shop window and go, oh my giddy aunt, what are they doing? That brashness, that Blackpool exuberance really works so we can get a lot of our product into shop windows and it really works. And of course, the benefit is as well, a lot of it does sell really well, so that's a bit of a bonus.

“So the clearance house, which most people have been aware of for the past 35, 40 years, is going. Everything's got to go and we're going to have a fresh start.

“Factory stays, showroom stays. This is the heart of the home, but things change, things move on. We've got to change and adapt to survive.

“We like to say Feblands is the friendliest place in the whole wide world. That's our motto. We like to be friendly. We like to look after people. They're going to get their ears chewed because we like to chat. It's absolutely fantastic. I'm biased, but that's my opinion.”

Feblands will hold their clearance sale at nine o’clock on September 12.