Fred Dale, founder of AromaPrime - a theme-park scent company that started in Blackpool 50 years ago

AromaPrime, which is now based in Dorset, has been the go-to smell maker for museums and theme parks worldwide since 1973 – and the founder’s son has shared some nostalgic film which had been preserved over the decades.

A consultant for the business was ‘delighted’ when he was sent the rare piece of resort history.

Liam R. Findlay, Attractions Consultant for AromaPrime, said: "I was delighted when Bob the son of AromaPrime's founder Fred Dale got in touch with me to show his footage of AromaPrime's early years. He has also shared some fascinating photos of the company from its start in Blackpool. Fred Dale was truly a pioneer for the visitor attractions industry, because what he started was entirely unique and has such a big impact on the visitor experience. His legacy continues to leave its mark, or stink, today.”

AromaPrime - a theme-park scent company that started in Blackpool 50 years ago

Originally called Dale Air, they started out making perfumes for resort hotels and attractions before York's Jorvik Viking Centre asked the team to create a range of historical pongs for its new experience in the early 1980s. The odours included that of fish, cesspits, pigs and woodsmoke.

Anyone who has been to Blackpool Pleasure Beach over the decades will have encountered their concoctions – the musty Haunted Hotel smell, a creepy Ghost Train stench, the delicious sweetness in the Alice in Wonderland ride and the whiff of yummy bread in the Wallace and Gromit's Thrill-O-Matic to name a few.

Today, the company creates the likes of Dragon's Breath, Penguin Sick and Pirate Ship for clients like Alton Towers, LEGOLAND Windsor and Madame Tussauds.

Liam Findlay of AromaPrime - a theme-park scent company that started in Blackpool 50 years ago

Liam added: "I am very proud to be celebrating AromaPrime's 50th birthday, as it has made a big influence on the atmospheres and emotional experiences of attractions around the world, since its beginnings in Blackpool. Because of how our brains work, we tie emotional memories to smells, and much of what AromaPrime has created conjures fond childhood memories of fun days out in many people - including visitors to Blackpool!

