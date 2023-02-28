Classic tale with an Unexpected Twist coming to Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Charles Dickens goes digital in the revolutionary new musical play Unexpected Twist from The Children’s Theatre Partnership which features original beatbox, hip hop and grime musical numbers from performers including rising R&B star Yaya Bey and BAC Beatbox Academy’s Conrad Murray.

Award-winning author and former Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen is the creator of Unexpected Twist, which picks the pockets of the important themes from Oliver Twist and drags them sharply into the 21st century. it has been adapted for the stage by BAFTA award-winning playwright Roy Williams.

The innovative and exciting new musical adaptation is at The Grand from Tuesday, May 23 to Saturday, May 27and is a refreshing and radical new creation of the classic tale, drawing powerful parallels with Dickens’ novel without being just another version of it.

A scene from Unexpected Twist, coming to Blackpool's Grand Theatre in May