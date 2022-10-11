Galley Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 81 Topping Street, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Inspectors were alarmed by the standards of food safety management at cafe, ruling it is an area requiring “major improvement”.

Food safety management refers to the “system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety,” according to the Food Standards Agency website.

The Galley Cafe in Toppin Street, Blackpool, has been given a one-star rating by inspectors from the Food Standards Agency

Concerns were also raised about standards of hygienic food handling, with cafe bosses being told this is also an area requiring improvement.

However, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was judged as being generally satisfactory.