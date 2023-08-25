A fish and chips shop in Blackpool was told “major improvement” was needed after receiving a one star food hygiene rating following an inspection.

Gracelands Takeaway in Chapel Street was handed a one-out-of-five rating following an assessment on July 27.

The report showed that improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

It was also deemed “major improvement” was required in the management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Inspectors deemed the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were “generally satisfactory”.

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

It means that of Blackpool’s 281 takeaways with ratings, 143 (51 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Food safety inspections and enforcement

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.

Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.

To do this, they will look at:

- the premises

- how employees work

- the food safety management system

- the types of food being made and prepared

Authorised officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time.

They will also usually arrive without making an appointment.

How often the business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record.

Some premises might be inspected at least every six months, others much less often.

Authorised officers will offer help and advice on food safety and they can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.