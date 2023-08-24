New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fylde’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Turkish Delight in St Albans Road, St Annes, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.

The handling of food was deemed “very good” and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were “good”.

Inspectors said the management of food safety was “generally satisfactory”.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fylde’s takeaways (Credit: Google)

Ahmet’s Kebab House in Henry Street, Lytham, was given a score of three on July 26.

The report showed the handling of food and the management of food safety was “generally satisfactory”.

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were deemed “good”.