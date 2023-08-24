News you can trust since 1873
New food hygiene ratings given to two Fylde takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fylde’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST

Turkish Delight in St Albans Road, St Annes, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.

The handling of food was deemed “very good” and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were “good”.

Inspectors said the management of food safety was “generally satisfactory”.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fylde’s takeaways (Credit: Google)New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fylde’s takeaways (Credit: Google)
Ahmet’s Kebab House in Henry Street, Lytham, was given a score of three on July 26.

The report showed the handling of food and the management of food safety was “generally satisfactory”.

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were deemed “good”.

It means that of Fylde's 66 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

