Blackpool Council is offering visitors three hours of parking for a pound over several weeks in the run-up to Christmas.

Blackpool is to bring back discounted parking over several weeks in the run-up to Christmas to encourage people to enjoy a spectacular line-up of festive entertainment.

Blackpool Council is offering residents and visitors the opportunity to park for three hours for just a pound on most of its car parks*.

Blackpool Council reintroducing a £1 parking offer on the run-up to Christmas

The offer runs from November 17 to January 1 to coincide with the return of the spectacular Christmas By The Sea event which has attracted record crowds to the Promenade for the past two years. It was introduced to complement a two-month extension to the traditional Illuminations season.

Situated on the Tower Festival Headland opposite The Blackpool Tower, the Christmas village will once again include a free-to-use skating rink (open daily), festive light installations and projection shows, themed log cabins, artificial snowfalls, Christmas trees and Christmas tram rides.

It will also include themed children’s attractions, the return of the Star Flyer which, at 196ft tall, is one of Europe’s tallest swing rides and a new giant snow slide.

This year, the town centre Christmas shopping offer will be boosted by the planned opening of a new Frasers department store in the Houndshill Shopping Centre, along with new Sports Direct and Flannels stores.

Cllr Paula Burdess, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, said: “We are delighted to be able to once again support the Christmas By The Sea village and wider town centre retail offer by reintroducing a £1 parking offer for an extended period in the run-up to Christmas and New Year.

“For the past two years, Blackpool’s Christmas offer has brought visitors from far and wide, and given families a brilliant opportunity to enjoy the magic of Christmas in a unique seafront setting.

“There is already a fantastic programme of Christmas entertainment lined up between November 17 and January 1, and we hope this parking offer will further encourage residents to shop in their own town centre this Christmas as well as providing a huge incentive for visitors coming from out-of-town to enjoy the free skating rink and other attractions.”

*The parking offer can only be redeemed using the PayByPhone system. All you need to do is download the PayByPhone app and register, or call 0800 546 0609.

Three-hour sessions are limited to one per day after which normal tariffs apply. Filey Place and Talbot Multi-Storey car parks are not included in the offer.