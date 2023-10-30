News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police officer accused of attempting to murder woman in Manchester hotel to stand trial next month

A Lancashire Police officer accused of the attempted murder of a woman will stand trial next month.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:37 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 18:37 GMT
Concerns were reported over the woman’s welfare at a hotel on Brook Street in Manchester at around 11.30pm on November 10, 2022.

PC James Riley was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The woman was taken to hospital and at the time of the arrest she was described as being in a stable condition.

A woman was found injured in a hotel in Brook Street in Manchester, police say (Credit: Google)A woman was found injured in a hotel in Brook Street in Manchester, police say (Credit: Google)
A woman was found injured in a hotel in Brook Street in Manchester, police say (Credit: Google)

Riley, of Jepps Avenue, Preston, denied the charge when he appeared at Manchester Crown Court last December.

The 27-year-old will return to the dock on November 13 to stand trial.

In a statement released at the time of his arrest, Lancashire Police said: “We can confirm that a serving Lancashire police officer has been charged following an incident in Greater Manchester.

“An investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by colleagues from Greater Manchester Police.

“James Riley, 27, an officer based in South division, has been charged with attempted murder.

“He has been suspended from duty and we have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

South Division covers Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Ormskirk and Skelmersdale.