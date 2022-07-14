Whitehills-based Ameon will be designing and installing the mechanical, electrical and public services infrastructure for the University of Salford’s North of England Robotics Innovation Centre (NERIC), in a contract worth £1.1m, awarded by lead contractor, Morgan Sindall Construction.

The £16m NERIC building is part of the £2.5bn Crescent masterplan, a 240-acre major regeneration scheme being delivered by the University of Salford, Salford City Council and development partner, The English Cities Fund.

Blackpool-based Ameon will be working on the construction of the £16m The North of England Robotics Innovation Centre

The strategic joint venture between Muse Developments, Legal and General and Homes England, aims drive economic and social prosperity for the whole of the city over the life of the 20-year programme, through the delivery of spaces where people can live, work, relax and innovate.

Ameon’s contract will include power systems for the centre’s robots, together with the full range of mechanical and electrical services, including the installation of heating and cooling via air source heat pumps.

The world class learning environment will be the University of Salford’s base for robotics and automation specialists to pilot and test cutting edge digital technology with industry partners, and will house a number of robots, within three large laboratories, which will focus on intelligent infrastructure and automation.

Part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and research England, NERIC will be a hub for small to medium businesses looking to design, test and validate innovations for applications across a range of industry sectors.

Robin Lawson of Ameon

Ameon managing director, Robin Lawson, believes the contract is a showcase for the Blackpool company’s design and modelling capabilities.

He said: “This centre will provide 21st century technology and facilities for students and for the University’s industry partners. It will be a major asset to the North West, and we are relishing our role in its development, through our client, Morgan Sindall Construction.”

Shaun Jones from Morgan Sindall Construction said: “The NERIC is an inspiring project and is bringing together some of the most dynamic companies in order create the perfect environment for the University’s brightest minds to study, research and develop the new technologies that will improve the world around us.