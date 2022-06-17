This Blackpool engineering specialist has scooped a £10m building services contract

The mechanical and electrical contract on the new Upperbanks development in Rochdale, was awarded to the Whitehills firm by main contractor Willmott Dixon and follows hot on the heels of its recent double contract win in central Manchester.

Ameon’s brief will include responsibility for design and installation of all building services infrastructure, serving a development of 242 apartments and a 146-bedroom Hampton by Hilton Hotel.

The apartment development will be the first phase of Ameon’s involvement, although sister company, Ameon Utilities has already completed a separate contract to install utilities infrastructure, in a package worth £800,000.

Blackpool-based Ameon has won a £10m contract to work on the Upperbanks development in Rochdale

The utilities contract includes installation of two 800kVA substations for the east and west apartment blocks, a dedicated substation from the 6.6kV network and new mains and services for water, together with a ducted network for BT and Comms.

Building services installations in the hotel include a central air handling plant, air source heat pump for domestic hot water generation, emergency backup generator, and energy saving controls in hotel bedrooms.

The two apartment blocks are fitted with electric heating, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery units to each apartment and photo voltaic arrays for electricity generation.

Ameon's Mark Court

Ameon will also be responsible for services to public realm spaces and communal areas, including bar, dining area and gym; with work expected to complete in spring 2023.

Announcing the gain, Ameon’s pre-construction director, Mark Court said: “Having played our part in the regeneration of Manchester city centre over the past decade, we are delighted to be involved in such a significant scheme that will help to shape the landscape of Rochdale town centre for generations to come. This is our first contract for Willmott Dixon, and we look forward to collaborating with the company, in conjunction with Rochdale

Development Agency on behalf of Rochdale Borough Council, on this landmark regeneration development which will add to the burgeoning town centre amenities.”

Richard Wright, operations manager at Willmott Dixon, said: “The local pride in Rochdale and the level of inward investment being attracted to exciting developments such as Upperbanks, make it a blueprint for town centre regeneration across the UK.

“We have recently completed the concrete frames to the apartment blocks, with the hotel due to be finished shortly. Works on site now focus on completing the envelope and commencing the internal fit out of all three buildings.