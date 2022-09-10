Blackpool construction engineers hailed for apprenticeships scheme
Blackpool-based Ameon Ltd has received a JTL Employer Recognition Award for its ongoing efforts with apprenticeship training.
JTL, the work-based learning provider in England and Wales, runs the JTL Employer Recognition Awards on an annual basis to award employers who have shown remarkable levels of support and commitment towards their JTL apprentices.
Dave Scott and Graham Murphy, principal contract managers at Whitehills-based Ameon, were presented with a trophy by John Cramphorn, JTL’s Head of Learner Assessment for the Northern Region.
Ameon was nominated by JTL training officer Michael Morrow for the outstanding care and consideration the employer provides for its apprentices.
Most Popular
-
1
Blackpool nightclub Kaos at risk of being shut down after complaints from Lancashire Police
-
2
Hayley Tammadon and Dan Whiston head Fylde coast’s new local radio station
-
3
Fylde coast family clothing store celebrates 20 years
-
4
Key codes 'replacing' Blackpool landladies in trend towards holiday homes
-
5
Merlin unveiled as new operator of Blackpool's Sandcastle Waterpark
The firm was named amongst five other employers nationally, each regarded for a level of consistency and merit that had them stand out amongst JTL’s employer base.
JTL Training Officer, Michael Morrow, said: “Ameon, for me, is a clear and easy selection for this award.
"They have a firm but very fair approach to apprenticeships and are genuinely concerned with giving opportunities to young people to carve out a career in the electrical industry.
“A big reason for my nomination was Ameon’s approach towards their apprenticeships during the impact of Covid between 2020 and 2021.
"When a good number of apprentices were being made redundant, Ameon made a conscious effort to step in and look to help these young learners. In total they took on eight displaced apprentices, and this warrants some real recognition as all these apprentices can now reach their goal to become qualified – which some already have.”
Dave Scott said: “I was really pleased to learn that we had been chosen as a winner in the JTL Employer Recognition Awards, as it is a true testament to the nature of our business and our approach to the apprentices we take on.
"I’m particularly grateful for the recognition as we’ve worked incredibly hard here to ensure our apprentices are always a top priority, and I know we’d all like to give a special thanks to Michael Morrow for nominating us.”