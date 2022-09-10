JTL, the work-based learning provider in England and Wales, runs the JTL Employer Recognition Awards on an annual basis to award employers who have shown remarkable levels of support and commitment towards their JTL apprentices.

Dave Scott and Graham Murphy, principal contract managers at Whitehills-based Ameon, were presented with a trophy by John Cramphorn, JTL’s Head of Learner Assessment for the Northern Region.

Ameon was nominated by JTL training officer Michael Morrow for the outstanding care and consideration the employer provides for its apprentices.

The apprentices taken on by Ameon in 2020 who had lost their jobs at other companies due to the coronavirus lockdown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm was named amongst five other employers nationally, each regarded for a level of consistency and merit that had them stand out amongst JTL’s employer base.

JTL Training Officer, Michael Morrow, said: “Ameon, for me, is a clear and easy selection for this award.

"They have a firm but very fair approach to apprenticeships and are genuinely concerned with giving opportunities to young people to carve out a career in the electrical industry.

Ameon's HQ at Whitehills Blackpool. The firm has been hailed for its apprenticeships scheme

“A big reason for my nomination was Ameon’s approach towards their apprenticeships during the impact of Covid between 2020 and 2021.

"When a good number of apprentices were being made redundant, Ameon made a conscious effort to step in and look to help these young learners. In total they took on eight displaced apprentices, and this warrants some real recognition as all these apprentices can now reach their goal to become qualified – which some already have.”

Dave Scott said: “I was really pleased to learn that we had been chosen as a winner in the JTL Employer Recognition Awards, as it is a true testament to the nature of our business and our approach to the apprentices we take on.