Blackpool Aldi store closes down days before New Year

Aldi confirmed the closure of the Waterloo Road shop in August, one month after claiming it had 'no plans' to shut it down.

Most of the stock has already been removed as customers carry out last-minute shops for essentials before closing time.

A spokesman for the supermarket giant said: "The site is no longer suitable for our long term requirements."

Customers were directed to the Oxford Square branch in Marton, and the new branch on Holyoake Avenue, Bispham, which opened in September.

With the closure of the Waterloo Road store closing and the opening of the Bispham one, Aldi continued to operate eight stores across the Fylde coast.

Its Fleetwood branch, on Poulton Road, was temporarily closed down after Wyre Council gave the business permission to extend its property in March 2020. It reopened in July, with an expanded car park and new chiller cabinets, a seasonal section, customer toilets and baby changing facilities.