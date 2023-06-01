Town hall planners have used their delegated powers to approve the construction of two single storey buildings at Skyways Commercial Campus on Amy Johnson Way.

The scheme, which will be an addition to the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, will see the delivery of eight new commercial units in total, along with landscaping, access, car parking, cycle and bin stores.

It is hoped at least 30 new jobs will be created by providing space for small and expanding entrepreneurs and meeting demand for such units.

The application was supported by the enterprise zone manager who said they “are aware that demand is there for this type of accommodation.”

Documents submitted with the application add: “This scheme, when complete, would provide c10,300 sq ft of new business space, which we would anticipate having the capacity to provide a minimum of 30 new jobs to the estate, with the aspiration for this to be higher when the scheme is fully developed and established. ”

The site earmarked for the investment is currently empty and made up of trees and scrubland adjacent to the nearby Squires Gate Industrial Estate.

In their decision notice, town hall planners, said: “The development would bring financial investment into the borough and would generate anumber of employment opportunities. This weighs in favour of the scheme. ”

