Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone secures vital power supplies for expansion

Electricity supplies at the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone are being powered up in a move paving the way for eight new commercial premises to be built.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 30th May 2023, 15:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:21 BST

Electricity North West will supply power from seven sub-stations at the eastern side of the enterprise zone where work will also begin later this year to build a new access road.

Knowledge Quarter to be created at Blackpool Airport site.
The new units will be aimed at advanced manufacturing, energy, food and drink production and digital technology sectors and are expected to bring new skilled jobs to the town.

The enterprise zone will be expandingThe enterprise zone will be expanding
Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for levelling up at Blackpool Council, said: “This is a really exciting step forward for the enterprise zone and for any developers or occupiers who are looking at investment in the site.

“Unlocking the land and securing the power are major steps towards new commercial units, which can support businesses looking to expand or relocate, in turn creating high quality jobs for local people.

“The Blackpool Airport Enterprise is one of the largest and most successful of its type in the country, generating 3,000 jobs since its inception in 2015.

“Located five minutes off the M55 and immediately next to Blackpool Airport, the site offers plenty of potential, while our future plans for a new digital Knowledge Quarter will also make the most of Blackpool’s ultra-fast, low latency fast fibre internet cable.”

Permission was granted in April to demolish the former fire station and a former engineering workshop at the airport to make way for development of the Knowledge Quarter.

Electricity North West will provide 5.8MVA (megavolt amperes) of electricity supply across seven substations at the Eastern Gateway site.

The development plots, which will consist of eight units ranging from 15,000 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft, will be available from late 2023 aimed at industrial and warehouse use for advanced manufacturing, energy, food and drink production and digital technology sectors.

Construction is expected to begin later this year of a new road linking this part of the enterprise zone with Common Edge Road.

Land has already been unlocked to provide 14 football pitches at the southern boundary of the enterprise zone, with a changing room pavilion, new 3G football pitch and rugby pitch due to open in June following completion of the new road junction at Division Lane West.

Related topics:Blackpool CouncilM55