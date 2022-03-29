House of Nails on Red Bank Road won the gold prize at the national competition, coming top of a 50-strong shortlist of salons from all corners of the United Kingdom in a live-streamed awards show on Saturday, March 26.

Salon owner Carla Lawson said: “I never expected my little salon in Blackpool to win. When one of my colleagues messaged me to say I had won, I was amazed. It just goes to show I've smashed it over the years.”

Carla Lawson from House of Nails which won Best Nail Salon in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022

Carla set up House of Nails in Bispham Village six years ago, before moving shop to bigger premises on Red Bank Road in November 2020.

“At the start, I didn’t know if I would be able to do it, run my own business, but it was something I always wanted to do, and it turned out to be really successful,” she said.

"When I changed from the salon in the village, the reason I moved was my lease was running out and the new premises were a lot bigger, so I thought: go for it, you only live once.

"We actually opened two days after the November lockdown in 2020, so it was really hard at first. It was stressful, and I was worrying about whether customers were going to come back, but they did.

"We have got a lot of regulars who have stuck with us over the years. All the customers who come to us say they love the salon and have such a laugh, and they leave with fantastic treatment as well.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards, which usually takes place in London each year, hands out awards in 30 different categories, including best bridal boutique, best barber shop, best hair stylist, and best make-up artist.

An awards spokesman said: "It's great to see so many businesses in the hair and beauty industry not only surviving, but thriving, especially during the pandemic. It just goes to show that when the hair and beauty industry pulls together, anything is possible.”

