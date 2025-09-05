Businesses who backed a high-profile UK Baton of Hope launch in Blackpool this week are already taking action to ensure there’s a lasting legacy of preventing suicides.

Almost 80 businesses and organisations attended a Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network (FCRBN) event at The Village Hotel, Blackpool on Monday to mark the baton starting its journey before it arrives in London on World Mental Health Day (October 10).

With the Baton of Hope continuing its tour around the UK to raise awareness and show support for suicide survivors and families, those behind the Blackpool event are asking businesses to register their interest in the Baton of Hope’s Workplace Pledge.

Launching the tour in Blackpool, the Baton of Hope’s co-founder Mike McCarthy, had attendees at Monday’s FCRBN meeting fighting back tears as he shared the story of his son’s suicide being the catalyst for launching the Baton of Hope to do much more to reduce the prevalence of suicides in the UK.

Sam Southern holding the Baton of Hope with the charity's co-founder Mike McCarthy (centre) at the UK launch at the Village Hotel, Blackpool | nw

Mike said: “If you are a man under 50, a woman under 35, or a young person aged 10-19, the biggest threat to your life is you. If that’s not a priority, then someone needs to tell me what is.”

“That’s the magnitude of this societal crisis. Where are the conversations? Where’s the focus on doing something to change this? That’s why we came up with the idea of the Baton of Hope.”

Mike referred to the Baton of Hope being a symbol of mental wellbeing, akin to the Olympic Torch and other sporting trophies celebrating sporting prowess, and referred to an inscription of a quote on the baton from Desmond Tutu which reads: “Hope is being able to see there is light despite all the darkness.”

Sam Southern of Blackpool charity Empowerment, and a Solace Suicide Prevention Bereavement Manager, was integral in bringing the Baton of Hope to Blackpool.

She said: “I hope Monday has sparked a genuine push for systemic change, where communities come together, focusing on workplace education and understanding that suicide isn’t just a mental health issue.

“It’s about looking after our staff through suicide first aid, emphasising the importance of bereavement support, collaboration, and open conversations.

“We need to prioritise human connection, not just helplines and dispel myths, creating better support for anyone affected by suicide and children who have been bereaved by suicide.

“Continuous support is key as we strive to reduce the number of deaths, ultimately aiming for zero rates.

“Nobody is exempt from dying by suicide, and it’s vital that people from all walks of life work together to tackle this issue. Suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility.”

The Baton of Hope UK tour 2025 officially launched in Blackpool | National World/ Baton of Hope

Mike Crowther, CEO of the Empowerment charity praised “one in a million” Sam Southern for her role in bringing the Baton of Hope to Blackpool and said the FCRBN meeting gave businesses the ideal platform to do more to support their colleagues with mental health issues, and to be inspired by their counterparts already leading the way.

Mike said: “Leaders set culture. It takes brave leaders to create places where people can talk and share and get help and support.

“By caring about your workforce’s mental health and supporting them through their toughest times and looking after them, you are doing the right thing for them, but also for your business, as they will repay you with the way they see the business in future.”

Since the event, one Blackpool business has already linked up with a postgraduate researcher at Lancaster University and invited its team to help her research into suicides in the construction industry.

JJ Fitzgerald, Managing Director of Evolution, has already agreed to take part in research by Phoebe Savill, a trainee clinical psychologist at Lancaster University.

Phoebe is researching experiences of suicidal thoughts in the UK construction industry, where suicide rates are significantly higher than average.

She said: “I hope the research will add to understanding about why these rates are so high and what support/changes within the industry could be helpful.”

JJ, who is supporting and encouraging any member of his team who wants to take part, said: “By taking part, we’re helping to shine a light on an issue that is too often kept in the dark, and we’re contributing to real, lasting change.”

Michelle Walker, FCRBN Project Manager, who organised Monday’s FCRBN meeting, said the group was already talking to businesses about the feedback from the event with issues including raising awareness and signposting where to get support, how to support SMEs and sole traders who might not have the time or resources of larger businesses, how to support remote and lone workers, advice and support on how to tackle difficult conversations about mental health and wellbeing with team members.

Michelle said: “This was a moment for businesses to come together to share their experiences, feedback on what support they need, and have that really important dialogue so we can all act now to do all we can to support mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.”

Ian Hooper, who is chairing the FCRBN Mental Health & Wellbeing group, said: “I was delighted with the response we received at the meeting. Our business community openly discussed and supported the organisations in the room, shared best practice and, most importantly, agreed to keep this difficult topic at the top of their agendas.

“Sharing what we have all learnt is vital. There is a stigma that surrounds mental health in the workplace, and it was so encouraging to see and hear honest, heart-warming discussions take place around the tables.

“We have gathered the feedback and will make sure that the Mental Health & Wellbeing steering group creates new pathways and initiatives to help more vulnerable people in the workplace.”

This specific event was delivered as part of a wider project which has received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Register your interest in the Baton of Hope’s Workplace Pledge and start the ball rolling in your organisation, to be a part of the change: https://batonofhopeuk.org/workplace-pledge.