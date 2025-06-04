Breaking

Blackpool bathroom supplier Clifton Trade Bathrooms shares update after crash driver destroys showroom

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A bathroom showrooms in Blackpool is continuing to trade after a car smashed into the building last week.

Clifton Trade Bathrooms suffered significant structural damage after a Volkswagen ploughed into the branch in Mowbray Drive on Monday, May 26.

The crash was caught on camera shortly after 6am and CCTV shows a speeding blue Volkswagen travelling along the pavement before ploughing through a low brick wall and into the bathroom supplies store - causing the building to partially collapse in a heap of bricks and rubble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The scene of the crash at Clifton Trade Bathrooms showroom in Mowbray Drive, Blackpool on Monday afternoon (May 26)The scene of the crash at Clifton Trade Bathrooms showroom in Mowbray Drive, Blackpool on Monday afternoon (May 26)
The scene of the crash at Clifton Trade Bathrooms showroom in Mowbray Drive, Blackpool on Monday afternoon (May 26) | Warren McDonald

You can watch CCTV footage of the crash in our video player.

Lancashire Police was reluctant to say whether the driver remained at the scene or fled, but the force confirmed no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

The showroom remains closed but Clifton Trade Bathrooms are still open for business, with staff on hand to help customers via phone. You can find their contact details below.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Clifton Trade Bathrooms told the Gazette: “Thankfully, no one was hurt, and our brilliant team has pulled together to ensure we're still open for business and remain committed to serving the Blackpool community.

“We are still trading, in-stock and available for free house measures. Although we're unable to enter the building currently, if you call one of the team on any of these three numbers, they'll be able to help you - (Rob) 07972310658 (Candice) 07972310061 or (Caitlen) 07593137853.”

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice