A bathroom showrooms in Blackpool is continuing to trade after a car smashed into the building last week.

Clifton Trade Bathrooms suffered significant structural damage after a Volkswagen ploughed into the branch in Mowbray Drive on Monday, May 26.

The crash was caught on camera shortly after 6am and CCTV shows a speeding blue Volkswagen travelling along the pavement before ploughing through a low brick wall and into the bathroom supplies store - causing the building to partially collapse in a heap of bricks and rubble.

The scene of the crash at Clifton Trade Bathrooms showroom in Mowbray Drive, Blackpool on Monday afternoon (May 26) | Warren McDonald

You can watch CCTV footage of the crash in our video player.

Lancashire Police was reluctant to say whether the driver remained at the scene or fled, but the force confirmed no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

The showroom remains closed but Clifton Trade Bathrooms are still open for business, with staff on hand to help customers via phone. You can find their contact details below.

A spokesperson for Clifton Trade Bathrooms told the Gazette: “Thankfully, no one was hurt, and our brilliant team has pulled together to ensure we're still open for business and remain committed to serving the Blackpool community.

“We are still trading, in-stock and available for free house measures. Although we're unable to enter the building currently, if you call one of the team on any of these three numbers, they'll be able to help you - (Rob) 07972310658 (Candice) 07972310061 or (Caitlen) 07593137853.”