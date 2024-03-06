Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Blackpool's favourite Italian restaurants will open a new branch in the resort later this year.

San Marco's - which took over Mamma's Ristorante in Topping Street in December - will open its third resort restaurant in Highfield Road in the summer. The family-run Italian also has Caesars by San Marcos in Cedar Square.

Cinzia Goldie - daughter of original San Marco's owner Lucia Frankitt - and Cinzia's husband George are eager to establish their brand on Highfield Road where diners can look forward to her family's authentic dishes and traditional recipes passed down through generations.

Mum Lucia will also remain a key figure in the restaurant's new era on Highfield Road. Twelve months before the pandemic forced her to close the doors on her original Lytham Road restaurant in 2020, Lucia and her San Marco's team were crowned the Fylde coast's ‘Italian restaurant of the year’, scooping the accolade in 2019.

“We look forward to serving our customers on Highfield Road with the same authentic Italian dishes and traditional recipes which made San Marco's successful for over two decades ,” said Ms Frankitt.

San Marco's are famous for their 23-inch pizzas!

In the months to come, the new Highfield Road venue will under go a refurbishment before opening in the summer.