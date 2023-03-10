Award-winning butchers and bakery Grimes of Cleveleys receives one star food hygiene rating
An award-winning butchers in Cleveleys was told “major improvement” was needed after receiving a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection by Wyre Council.
Grimes of Cleveleys in Victoria Road West was handed a one-out-of-five rating following an assessment on January 26.
The report showed that improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Improvement was also necessary in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.
This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.
It was also deemed major improvement was required in the management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.
A spokesman for Grimes of Cleveleys said a reinspection was due in two weeks when approached by the Gazette.
Food safety inspections and enforcement
Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.
Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.
To do this, they will look at:
- the premises
- how employees work
- the food safety management system
- the types of food being made and prepared
Authorised officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time.
They will also usually arrive without making an appointment.