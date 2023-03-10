Award-winning butchers and bakery Grimes of Cleveleys receives one star food hygiene rating

The report showed that improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improvement was also necessary in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Grimes of Cleveleys was told "major improvement" was needed after receiving a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating (Credit: Google)

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

It was also deemed major improvement was required in the management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Grimes of Cleveleys said a reinspection was due in two weeks when approached by the Gazette.

Food safety inspections and enforcement

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.

To do this, they will look at:

- the premises

- how employees work

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- the food safety management system

- the types of food being made and prepared

Authorised officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time.

They will also usually arrive without making an appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How often the business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record.

Some premises might be inspected at least every six months, others much less often.

Authorised officers will offer help and advice on food safety and they can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.