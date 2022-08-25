Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DT Information Governance was started in March 2019 by Deborah Topping as a consultancy and training company for all things GDPR, Data Protections and information law.

It offers bespoke consultancy, bespoke training or webinars, and a virtual Data Protection Officer service to a range of businesses and organisations - from micro businesses to national and international companies, as well as those in the health, care, and charity sectors.

From March 2020, when lockdown struck, the Blackpool Enterprise Centre-based business moved to deliver all services virtually, now gradually returning to face-to-face training when requested.

Deborah Topping, founder of DT Information Governance

The decision to trade virtually, boosted DTIG’s growth, with year two (first year of the pandemic) seeing a phenomenal turnover and profit growth of 1,012 per cent whilst year three saw a growth of 47 per cent.

Now Deborah has been nominated for two categories in the She Inspires Awards, Women in Business and Women in Digital, the ceremony for which will take place at the Bolton Whites Hotel on November 24.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be a finalist,” explained Deborah. “The competition is very strong this year with some amazing women shortlisted.

DT Information Governance is based at the Blackpool Enterprise Centre in Lytham Road

“I was grateful for the original nominations but if I won it would be wonderful and allow me to build on my work not only in business but in my community and inspire other women to demonstrate that they are knowledgeable in their industries or sectors and that they can achieve success.”

Deborah completed an MBA in her 40s and building on hew industry knowledge and experience, she then self-funded a Master of Laws in Information Rights Law and Practice in her 50s, both while working full time.

It also enabled her to become the Local Government representative on a national Information Sharing online development project and the vice-chair of a Lancashire and Cumbria expert group.

She is now part of the steering committee of the Northern IG Forum.

Having worked in the industry for many years, Deborah was nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award with the Information and Records Management Society, reaching the ‘final’ in 2021.

Looking to inspire other women in business, Deborah recognises that even in her industry, which likes to think of itself as being exclusive, there are too few women recognised as leaders.

She said: “When there is a call for experts to talk on the subject, it is invariably a male that will be chosen by the media.

"Women form the backbone of the industry in public and private sectors, and many operate their own consultancy businesses.

"Sadly, too many women in my industry quote ‘imposter syndrome’ as a reason for not stepping forward, something that resonates with me at times.