Award nominations cap growth spree for Blackpool data consultancy
A Blackpool woman who launched her data handling consultancy a year before lockdown has seen ‘phenomenal’ growth and is nominated for two awards.
DT Information Governance was started in March 2019 by Deborah Topping as a consultancy and training company for all things GDPR, Data Protections and information law.
It offers bespoke consultancy, bespoke training or webinars, and a virtual Data Protection Officer service to a range of businesses and organisations - from micro businesses to national and international companies, as well as those in the health, care, and charity sectors.
From March 2020, when lockdown struck, the Blackpool Enterprise Centre-based business moved to deliver all services virtually, now gradually returning to face-to-face training when requested.
The decision to trade virtually, boosted DTIG’s growth, with year two (first year of the pandemic) seeing a phenomenal turnover and profit growth of 1,012 per cent whilst year three saw a growth of 47 per cent.
Now Deborah has been nominated for two categories in the She Inspires Awards, Women in Business and Women in Digital, the ceremony for which will take place at the Bolton Whites Hotel on November 24.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be a finalist,” explained Deborah. “The competition is very strong this year with some amazing women shortlisted.
“I was grateful for the original nominations but if I won it would be wonderful and allow me to build on my work not only in business but in my community and inspire other women to demonstrate that they are knowledgeable in their industries or sectors and that they can achieve success.”
Deborah completed an MBA in her 40s and building on hew industry knowledge and experience, she then self-funded a Master of Laws in Information Rights Law and Practice in her 50s, both while working full time.
It also enabled her to become the Local Government representative on a national Information Sharing online development project and the vice-chair of a Lancashire and Cumbria expert group.
She is now part of the steering committee of the Northern IG Forum.
Having worked in the industry for many years, Deborah was nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award with the Information and Records Management Society, reaching the ‘final’ in 2021.