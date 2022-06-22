Owners Gaynor Hargreaves and Andy Palmer and manager Josh Derbyshire are delighted with the initial reception for the Arcade Club in Bloomfield Road, which opened its doors in the former Sam Thai casino earlier this month.

It’s the third venture of its kind for the family enterprise, which started with just 10 machines in east Lancashire six years ago and grew rapidly to centres in Bury and Leeds before Blackpool was added to the list.

"It was always an ambition to come to Blackpool and we are so pleased with the welcome,” said Josh, son of founder Gaynor.

Manager Josh Derbyshire at the Arcade Club in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool

“We’ve had hundreds of people over the first couple of weekends.

"It’s all the more pleasing to see it proving so popular because it has been a tough time since we got the building just before Covid cause lockdown.

"That meant opening plans had to be altered and a lot of uncertainty but we’re delighted to be in Blackpool now and seeing so many people.”

Some of the more than 200 games available to play at the Arcade Club on Bloomfield Road, Blackpool

The Arcade Club, which is open Thursday to Sundays, has created 18 jobs, and has retained many of the original features of the former casino building and includes a restaurant.

Families are welcome and customers pay a set admission price, after which they are free to play any of the vast range of retro games available, which include the likes of PAC-MAN (1980) and ario Bros (1983) as well as of course Space Invaders, which dares from 1978.

"The games are the originals, sourced from all over the UK and beyond and it;s gaming like its used to be – for the fun of the game itself, which a lot of arcades now moved away from, with the emphasis more on winning tickets and prizes,” said Joshua.

"We know there are lots of arcades in Blackpool and there is room for us all. We’re just delighted to be offering a taste of how gaming used to be and, as we’ve already found at our other venues, it is proving really popular with a new generation as well as those with fond memories of earlier times.”

PAC-MAN is one of the original games available to play at the Arcade Club