'All night parties' at overbooked Blackpool holiday flats attract barrage of complaints - but owner says 'they're just jealous'

The Wellington Suites, on Wellington Road, has caused uproar among surrounding hoteliers, who say they have been left to deal with the large numbers of guests being checked into the property - which has no on-site owner or manager- in breach of the rules set out by its planning application.

David Hall, of the Thornhill Hotel, said: “The main problem noise, from the moment the guests arrive to the moment they leave. Partying all night, loud music all night, littering, smoking weed when I have got children and older guests in. You name it, it’s happening.

“I went away just before Christmas, and when I came back all the plants by the side of my property had been ripped out, and there was glass and broken bottles everywhere.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wellington Suites by Sasco on Wellington Road

Christine Benson, of the Benson Hotel, said she had to hand out refunds to unhappy guests who had been kept awake all night by the noise coming from the flats, which are owned by Sasco Apartments.

“It has been horrendous ever since they opened up in August,” she said. “I’m dreading the summer. I’ve been here 16 years and in that time I’ve never had anything like this. To be honest, we’re at our wits’ end.”

But a Wellington Suites spokesman said other hoteliers were 'just jealous' that his property was 'the best place in the street'.

He said: "Our property is ten times better than their, so that's what they're unhappy about. We haven't overcrowded it. We have five less bedrooms and they have got more people in their hotels than we have in ours. I'm not having these nosy neighbours causing trouble.

The apartments advertise space for 30 people - despite only being given permission to accommodate 13

"(The Wellington) is the best place in the street. We have spend a fortune on it. It's top notch. The neighbours are jealous that ours is better than theirs. Why should we worry about that?

"Everybody is pleased with the accommodation except these neighbours who need money spending on their properties. We have got enough bad places in the town. It needs upgrading. That's what we're doing."

In June last year, Blackpool Council gave planning permission for the former South Villas Hotel to be used as holiday apartments for six and seven people respectively.

The approved documents set out plans for one bed per bedroom throughout the property, five double beds and one single bed in total.

However, on holiday website Booking.com, the unit advertises space for up to 15 people in each apartment, with five double beds, two single beds and three sofa beds in each one.

The owner, who refused to be named, said it was 'very rare' that such large groups booked in, however.

Blackpool Council is investigating the alleged breach.

Ian White, of StayBlackpool, said: “The staycation boom has seen some holiday accommodation properties that have been neglected for years given a new lease of life. This is normally encouraging as there is little that brings down an area than an abandoned property.

“Having looked at the plans for 16 Wellington Road as it passed through the planning process there was nothing that was of too much concern.

“Sadly, I have learned from members in the area that the two apartments being marketed online for occupancies of 15 each, I was not surprised to learn of significant noise and other anti-social behaviour issues, significantly so over New Year.

“Significant concerns have been passed on to council enforcement teams as well as the fire department as there are real fears that things can only get worse.”

He added: “StayBlackpool are watching closely a few other planning applications to convert former B&Bs to holiday flats. A few applications have been commented on where the property owner is from out of town and management plans are weak or non-existent.

“Such properties, where there is no onsite management cause real issues as it tends to be the neighbouring properties that end up supporting holiday makers.”