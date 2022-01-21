Murdered Blackpool widower was found by his son

Malcolm Frary, 76, was found dead in his home on Eccleston Road at 4.30pm on January 1.

Ian Dunn, 43, of Withnell Road, was arrested on suspicion of killing the widowed father-of-four, and appeared on a murder charge at Blackpool Magistrates Court on January 6.

The case was sent to Preston Crown Court, where he appeared the following day. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 7.

Malcolm Frary was found dead in his home on New Year's Day

Opening an inquest into the death of Mr Frary at Blackpool town hall this week, coroner Alan Wilson said: ""Malcolm Frary had been found deceased on January 1. His son has attended his property and he had found his father deceased.

"In due course a police investigation was instigated and a forensic post mortem examination was carried out by Dr Alison Armor. Dr Armor reported the medical cause of death was strangulation."

He added: “I formally open an inquest, but suspend the inquest upon conclusion of the criminal proceedings. Upon conclusion of the proceedings the court will be notified and at that stage we will give thought as to whether there is a basis on which the inquest should resume.”