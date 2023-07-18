The new brunch bar, on Highfield Road, has a tempting menu of Asian-inspired dishes – but all influenced by European cooking.

Something new to try

Renuka Morris, a former teacher of 23 years, hopes introduce people of Blackpool to some of the less well-known Indian dishes, and get people trying dishes they might not otherwise try.

A Sa Anar is a new Asian-fusion restaurant in Blackpool

Renuka told Blackpool Gazette: “We have small tapas-style dishes for sharing, the idea is that the food is for the table and you can try a bit of each dish.”

‘I love to educate people’

She left her job at Blackpool & Fylde College, where she taught young people with special education needs – to fulfill her dream to open a restaurant with her husband, Colin.

But Renuka insists there are similarities to her old job.

"I love to educate people, whether it’s essential skills or educating about food. My plan is to open a supper club, called the biryani club, where I can experiment with different types of biryani as there are many variations.”

Healthy samosas

The self-taught chef says she won’t compromise on the quality of spices and Indian ingredients, but is offering something unique to the resort.

"My samosa swirls use a Punjabi recipe for the fillings but rather than being deep fried they are done in a puff pastry and oven-baked, which is healthier.”

Giving back to the community

Renuka has also included a Meal for Blackpool dish on the menu, which is part of a scheme which sees £2 donated to the StreetLife charity. The cosy restaurant also provides work experience opportunities for disadvantaged youths.

She is determined to "give back" to the community, and help out the less fortunate, as she did in her former career.

How to book a table

You can book online via Facebook, email [email protected], or call 07576 192999.

Walk-ins may be available, but is likely to fill up fast.

