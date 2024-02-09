News you can trust since 1873
Pre-loved menswear boutique Attire opens second shop offering clothing bargains in aid of Trinity Hospice

I went for a look inside the new pre-loved menswear boutique and saw some of the clothing and accessories on offer, including Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein and Prada.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:43 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 19:11 GMT
Attire by Trinity Hospice have top brands for sale, from casual polo shirts and jeans to smart designer suits.

Designer polo shirts at AttireDesigner polo shirts at Attire
Some of the clothes, inside the store on St Anne's Road West, still have their original tags on, so this is a great place to bag a quality bargain that's as good as new.

French Connection jacket at AttireFrench Connection jacket at Attire
There's a good range of stylish shirts from Prada, Hugo Boss and Armani, most are in excellent condition and less than you'd pay for a basic shirt on the high street.

And it's a perfect place to find a new smart coat from Aquascutum or Ted Baker at a fraction of the RRP.

Retro decor inside AttireRetro decor inside Attire
The new store has opened after the success of their Lytham store, and is a far cry from what you'd expect from a charity shop. It is fitted out with retro-inspired décor that feels welcoming and definitely somewhere that would appeal to men of all ages.

Bridgewater pens and other luxury gifts available at AttireBridgewater pens and other luxury gifts available at Attire
It's also packed with cool accessories - from designer belts and wallets, to quirky homewares that would look great in any man cave.

READ MORE: Attire menswear boutique opens in Lytham.

Games and gifts for dapper menGames and gifts for dapper men
The charity opened their first Attire store in March 2023, which has been a hit on the Lytham high street. Trinity’s head of retail and volunteer services, Paul Guest, said: “With a lack of dedicated menswear shops on the high street in general, we think it’s a really positive step to be able to offer men a sustainable shopping destination that also looks fantastic – a testament to our brilliant team of staff and volunteers who have made it all happen."

Trinity Hospice has shops across the Fylde coast, including a book and music store on Wood Street in St Annes which raises money for Brian House Children’s Hospice. The charity is always on the look out for volunteers. If you would like to offer your time, visit https://www.trinityhospice.co.uk/support-us/our-shops/ or call (01253) 395822.

