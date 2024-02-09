Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attire by Trinity Hospice have top brands for sale, from casual polo shirts and jeans to smart designer suits.

Designer polo shirts at Attire

Some of the clothes, inside the store on St Anne's Road West, still have their original tags on, so this is a great place to bag a quality bargain that's as good as new.

French Connection jacket at Attire

There's a good range of stylish shirts from Prada, Hugo Boss and Armani, most are in excellent condition and less than you'd pay for a basic shirt on the high street.

And it's a perfect place to find a new smart coat from Aquascutum or Ted Baker at a fraction of the RRP.

Retro decor inside Attire

The new store has opened after the success of their Lytham store, and is a far cry from what you'd expect from a charity shop. It is fitted out with retro-inspired décor that feels welcoming and definitely somewhere that would appeal to men of all ages.

Bridgewater pens and other luxury gifts available at Attire

It's also packed with cool accessories - from designer belts and wallets, to quirky homewares that would look great in any man cave.

Games and gifts for dapper men

The charity opened their first Attire store in March 2023, which has been a hit on the Lytham high street. Trinity’s head of retail and volunteer services, Paul Guest, said: “With a lack of dedicated menswear shops on the high street in general, we think it’s a really positive step to be able to offer men a sustainable shopping destination that also looks fantastic – a testament to our brilliant team of staff and volunteers who have made it all happen."