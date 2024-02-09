Pre-loved menswear boutique Attire opens second shop offering clothing bargains in aid of Trinity Hospice
Attire by Trinity Hospice have top brands for sale, from casual polo shirts and jeans to smart designer suits.
Some of the clothes, inside the store on St Anne's Road West, still have their original tags on, so this is a great place to bag a quality bargain that's as good as new.
There's a good range of stylish shirts from Prada, Hugo Boss and Armani, most are in excellent condition and less than you'd pay for a basic shirt on the high street.
And it's a perfect place to find a new smart coat from Aquascutum or Ted Baker at a fraction of the RRP.
The new store has opened after the success of their Lytham store, and is a far cry from what you'd expect from a charity shop. It is fitted out with retro-inspired décor that feels welcoming and definitely somewhere that would appeal to men of all ages.
It's also packed with cool accessories - from designer belts and wallets, to quirky homewares that would look great in any man cave.
The charity opened their first Attire store in March 2023, which has been a hit on the Lytham high street. Trinity’s head of retail and volunteer services, Paul Guest, said: “With a lack of dedicated menswear shops on the high street in general, we think it’s a really positive step to be able to offer men a sustainable shopping destination that also looks fantastic – a testament to our brilliant team of staff and volunteers who have made it all happen."
Trinity Hospice has shops across the Fylde coast, including a book and music store on Wood Street in St Annes which raises money for Brian House Children’s Hospice. The charity is always on the look out for volunteers. If you would like to offer your time, visit https://www.trinityhospice.co.uk/support-us/our-shops/ or call (01253) 395822.