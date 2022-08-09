The project, which is due to begin later this year, represents a major infrastructure investment.

With access to £100m of private funding to support its national roll out and counting, BeFibre will shortly move a team of broadband engineers into the area, as the firm prepares to deliver fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connectivity for approximately 6,800 properties.

BeFibre will offer download and upload speeds up to 13 times faster than the fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) coverage that currently spans the majority of the UK.

BeFibre is coming to Thornton and Cleveleys.

Such speeds equate to the ability to download a 1-hour TV programme in only 7 seconds, or 500 Spotify songs in 25 seconds, for example.

With the company aiming to reach a total of 80 locations and 1,000,000 premises by 2027, this is significant news for Thornton-Cleveleys – a location which has always featured particularly early on the roadmap.

Thornton-Cleveleys’ full-fibre network will be planned, built, and operated by BeFibre’s sister company – Digital Infrastructure.

Utilising existing ducts without having to dig up the area’s roads, the firm’s strategy is to adopt quicker and less disruptive build methods, to lower roll out costs, increase efficiency, and minimise the environmental impact of the network deployment.

Commenting on the roll out, BeFibre’s CEO Charlie Ruddy said: “We’re here to bust through the jargon and show communities how their worlds can really be upgraded with next-generation broadband.

“Think of the ability to upload 100 Instagram photos in 5 seconds or an entire new-release PS5 game in only 14 minutes – all without any connectivity worries when you’re trying to work efficiently from home on a video call.

“These are the connectivity demands that increasingly busy homes and businesses are rightfully placing on their broadband providers – only to usually be met by the buffering ‘wheel of doom’. We’re here to deliver the performance improvements customers are looking for.”

The BeFibre team is already in the area speaking to residents who will be able to get service in the coming weeks and months.

“It’s important that we have a visible presence in Thornton and Cleveleys from an early stage in our broadband roll out – not least because we want to help bust the myths surrounding internet connectivity,” said BeFibre’s sales director Tim Dagnell-Scott.

“So many consumers think they have full fibre, for example, but they actually don’t. We’re here to change that. We’ll therefore hold community events to cut through the jargon, answer questions about our service, and speak to people about what broadband really should be like.”

BeFibre’s CEO Charlie Ruddy – who has 30 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry – said: “We first embarked on our journey to future-proof the UK’s connectivity back in January 2021, and things are really gathering momentum now.

“We’re providing local communities with a fit-for-the-future infrastructure that delivers the guaranteed speeds people need now and for years to come. This is a brand-new network that will leave a positive legacy in society.”