First opened in July 1995 as Freeport Fleetwood, the outlet shopping village was built on the site of what was the Wyre Dock. It now stands proudly on the walls of Fleetwood Marina.

When it first opened there were originally just 16 units – now there are 40!

The original site – in the style of a New England village – was named after Freeport in Maine, hence the clapperboard cladding and the nautical style of the buildings. It featured a preserved trawler, a stainless steel American Diner, and other attractions such as a Butterfly World, a hanging shark, a children’s go-kart track and the American Automobile Show car display.

Changes over the years have seen an indoor mall, a nightclub, a dedicated food court and even an M&S outlet store.

The centre is celebrating this weekend with a Big Birthday Bash on Saturday and Sunday, July 12 and 13. Over the two days there will be lots of activities including live music, kids rides, fairground stalls and face painting.

These memorable photos were all taken in the first five years of its opening.

