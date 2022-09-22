The dance stars will be joined by an incredible cast of performers for a mix of carols, crooners, and magical dance routines set in their own unique winter wonderland.

Janette Manrara said: “We want to invite everybody to join us for the classiest, sparkliest Christmas party that you will have ever been invited to. We will be going on a magical journey, celebrating the twelve days leading up to Christmas, with some great songs and fabulous routines, with our amazing cast of singers and dancers.”

The ultimate yuletide jukebox show, ‘A Christmas To Remember’ promises to be full of merry-making for all the family, as the show’s fabulous cast create tidings and joy performing festive feasts from the Golden Age of Hollywood to Disney Christmas crackers.

Aljaž Škorjanec & Janette Manrara are bringing a night of festive song and dance to Blackpool in ‘A Christmas To Remember’.

Aljaž Škorjanec added, “We will be sharing our childhood Christmas stories, exploring what we both love most about this special time of the year. We will be making merry and dancing with all the joy of what Christmas is truly all about.”

Santa Claus is coming to town…so let’s make a song & dance, celebrating the most wonderful time of the year!

‘A Christmas To Remember’ is at the Opera House Blackpool, on Sunday December 11, 2022.

A venue pre-sale will take place from 10.00am on Friday, 23rd September, before tickets go on general sale at 10.00am on Tuesday 27th September.